The South Side Senior Center hosted "Breakfast with Santa" on Sunday morning to help raise money for exterior building repairs and improvements.
The South Side Center has 175 members and they average about 20 members in the building each day.
Center Coordinator April Veach says their mission is to provide activities for seniors so they can feel included in their community.
The senior center was built over thirty years ago and Veach says they need to raise money to make some improvements.
She says in September they had a gas leak, costing them over $1,600 to repair.
"And those things hit us pretty hard we are a non-profit and we are a senior citizen center. Our memberships are only $10. So, when you think about that revenue, there's not any revenue in those membership fees so we rely very heavily on our fundraisers to help offset those expenses," said Veach.
If you didn't make it to "Breakfast with Santa" but would still like to help, you can find the South Side Senior Center on Facebook.
You can also contact them at 406-256-6413 or stop by the center at 901 S 30th St, Billings, MT 59101.
Veach says they are open to cash donations but would also love to have any volunteers to come support local senior citizens.