A slow moving weather system will bring rain showers to the region Friday night through Monday. Heaviest precipitation expected again Saturday into Saturday night. Thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. In addition, snow is expected above 9000 feet this weekend and will likely impact the Beartooth Pass, so plan ahead. By Monday, showers will taper off, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s by Tuesday.
Soggy Weekend, Pleasant Start to the New Week
