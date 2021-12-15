BILLINGS, Mont. - Snowy and icy conditions are impacting morning commutes in the Billings area Wednesday morning.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting snowy and icy road conditions all around Billings. Check MDT's website for more information and to stay updated.
Additionally, there is a slick street policy in effect in Billings, according to a Twitter post from the Billings Police Department. BPD said roads are very icy and advise people allow themselves enough time by leaving early and driving carefully during their commute.
Billings Police Department is adhering to the slick street policy. Roads are very icy---leave early and drive safe.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 15, 2021
