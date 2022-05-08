More widespread showers, and isolated thunderstorms, will bring a 0.25" to 0.50" of rain to areas west and north of Billings, and east of the Miles City to Broadus line. Temperatures will also be cold enough for snow in the higher foothills and mountains Sunday night through Monday, with up to 4" of snow possible below 6000 feet, and near foot of snow at elevations above 6000 feet. More mild and drier conditions can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Snow, Rain, and Thunderstorms
