A quick shot of snow is expected to arrive late Friday and continue into Saturday. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to be widespread over southern areas with 1 to 2 inches north. Heavier accumulations can be expected in the foothills where 4 to 8 inches are forecasted. There is some potential for freezing rain to develop before precipitation turns over to all snow. Expect roads to be slick and snow covered Friday night into Saturday, making for difficult travel conditions.
Snow Friday and Saturday
