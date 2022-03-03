Snow Friday and Saturday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to Noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute and Saturday morning travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start as light freezing drizzle before becoming all snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.