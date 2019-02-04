Western Montana:
A winter storm warning and a wind chill advisory is in effect across the western side of the Montana. That will mean snow, blowing snow and treacherous road conditions. Very cold wind chills are expected, with some areas experiencing 20 below zero. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected.
Central Montana:
Areas near Butte and Helena are under a winter storm warning and wind chill warning. That winter storm warning is in effect for Snow, blowing snow, treacherous roads and dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills could reach as low as 45 degrees below zero. New snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are also expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Eastern Montana:
The eastern side of the state is facing a wind chill advisory, with wind chills as low as 35 below zero. That will be in effect until noon Tuesday.