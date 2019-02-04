Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA AND NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL HAZARDS...PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW COULD PRODUCE REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLICK ROADS AND SIDEWALKS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&