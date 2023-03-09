Slick Street Policy in effect in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings is on slick street policy the morning of Thursday, March 9 per the Billings Police Department.
Slick street policy means police will only respond to crashes with injuries, DUIs and crashes blocking traffic. BPD asks anyone in a minor crash to clear the roadway and exchange their information.
Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department said they've seen a lot of slide-offs and crashes in intersections and roundabouts.
For Montana Department of Transportation road conditions, go here. To see Montana Department of Transportation cameras, go here.