Taylor Brown is widely known as one of the nation's leaders in the field of agricultural broadcasting. With perhaps the most recognized voice in the Intermountain West, Brown has played a huge role as an advocate for western agriculture since he joined the Northern Broadcasting System as a regional farm broadcaster in 1979. Today as it's owner, he heads up a team that every market day produces over three dozen news, market, weather and sports information programs for over 60 affiliated radio stations in 4 states; plus two daily ag television programs that are seen on 10 Montana and Wyoming TV stations.

Born in Sheridan, Wyoming, Taylor Brown grew up on his family's cattle ranch in eastern Montana near Sand Springs. He attended high school in Lewistown where he was active in FFA, and earned his bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Montana State University in Bozeman, where he served as the Student Body President.

A past National President of the National Association of Farm Broadcasters, Taylor served 12 years as the President of the NAFB Foundation. His many achievements in the broadcasting industry include being named America's "Farm Broadcaster of the Year", and receiving the prestigious "Oscar in Agriculture" award for radio, and being inducted into the NAFB Hall of Fame in 2010.

Taylor and his wife Shannon have raised three children, Travis, Courtney, and Colter, and they are active in the Huntley Project community, near Billings. Taylor is well-known for his support of a variety of agricultural youth programs such as Montana Range Days, 4-H, FFA, the MSU College of Agriculture, and Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.

Among his statewide contributions, Taylor chaired the committee to raise millions of dollars in private donations to build Montana State's Animal BioScience building, and he was an active member on the original Advisory Board to form the REAL Montana leadership program. He was elected to serve two terms from 2009-16 in the Montana Legislature, where he served as a State Senator, chairing both the Senate Agriculture and Education Committees.