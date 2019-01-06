Luke comes to the Treasure State from the Mitten State of Michigan and is a proud graduate of Central Michigan University.

Prior to joining KULR-8, Luke spent 9 years working in the trades while going through high school and college. Luke is a firm believer that the skilled trades are the future of America's workforce.

During his time at CMU, Luke was involved with student-run News Central 34 and WMHW Radio. He also interned for ABC12 WJRT, MAC TV Network and the Grand Rapids Drive. He's now putting his degree to use with KULR-8 News as a reporter and weekend anchor.

When he's not questioning the Detroit Pistons awful front office decisions, you can find Luke hanging out with the mule deer in his backyard, having a Bud Light at a local brewery, or making awkward small talk on Tinder.

So far, Luke has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the beautiful state of Montana and is looking forward to serving the community in the most honest and accurate way he can.

If you have a story idea feel free to shoot it his way at luke.laster@kulr.com, or catch up with him on what Luke calls one of the worst websites in existence, Facebook.