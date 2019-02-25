Kjerstin Bell is an Emmy award winning anchor who joined Wake Up Montana in August 2018.

After growing up in Seattle, Kjerstin attended the University of Southern California. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and studied International Relations. Her fondest news moment while in college was flying with the Blue Angels.

After that, she packed up her bags and moved to Farmington, New Mexico where she was a general assignment reporter and then later became the morning anchor for KOBF-TV. Kjerstin won both Associated Press and New Mexico Broadcasting Association awards while covering the news in the Land of Enchantment.

Kjerstin then took a job in Spokane where she won an Associated Press award for her feature story on the fashion statement known as a “Nubrella”. She was also honored with the title “Best TV reporter” by readers of the Inlander newspaper.

In 2009 Kjerstin moved to Indianapolis, Indiana joining the award winning morning team at WXIN-Fox59. While in Indianapolis Kjerstin won an Emmy for "Breaking News" from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She covered big stories for Fox News like Michael Jackson’s death, a State Fair stage collapse, and two Super Bowls in both Miami and Indianapolis.

Her parents and younger brother live in Seattle. Kjerstin is a Delta Gamma and loves getting together with sisters who are now spread out all over the country. In her spare time, Kjerstin is an avid outdoorsman. She enjoys skiing, tennis, fishing, sailing, biking, and gardening.

Kjerstin loves traveling through Montana and taking in everything the Treasure State has to offer.. She and her husband and their Pudelpointer Teela look forward to new adventures that are sure to come.