Colter Brown has served as the Ag Director of the Northern Ag Network since August of 2017. He came to farm broadcasting from a career in Agricultural Banking for Northwest Farm Credit Services. At Northwest Farm Credit, Brown financed producers raising cattle, small grains, pulse crops and sugar beets throughout Eastern Montana. Raised in Montana, Colter is still active in his family’s cow-calf operation in Sand Springs, MT. Brown graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman where he studied Agricultural Business and Economics.

As the Ag Director, Colter coordinates the nation’s best Farm Broadcast Team and staff. He’s in charge of news gathering, editing, and broadcasting Ag news via radio to over 70 affiliated stations in Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota. In addition, he does Ag news on television in Montana and Wyoming.

Currently, Colter sits on the board of directors for the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity - MSU Alumni Association as well as Montana Range Days, the state’s largest rangeland education program. Colter and his wife Kayla and sons Owen and Hudson live in Laurel, MT.