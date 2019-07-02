Braedon Cain came to KULR-8 as a sports and news reporter in July 2019.

Originally from Boise, Idaho, Braedon recently graduated with a degree in broadcasting and digital media from the University of Idaho.

Braedon is very passionate about sports as well as spending time with his close friends and family. Some hobbies he enjoys are working out at the gym and attending music festivals and concerts.

An interesting fact about Braedon is that he's a die-hard Texas Longhorns fan, but doesn't root for any professional sports teams.

If you have a story idea for Braedon, send it his way at braedon.cain@kulr.com.