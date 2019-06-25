Audrey Mayer comes to KULR-8 as a multimedia journalist in her first position in news broadcasting.
Audrey discovered her love for journalism at UC Berkeley where she was a reporter for CalTV and competed on the national championship Division I Cal Women's Tennis team. Audrey is a graduate of the Haas School of Business and worked as a Sports Management Fellow for the Pac-12 Conference Headquarters in San Francisco.
Audrey is from Ventura, California and enjoys hiking, tennis, skiing, piano, and going to the beach.
If you have a story that you think is newsworthy, send it Audrey's way at audrey.mayer@kulr.com or find her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @audsmayer.