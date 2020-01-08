Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE NEAR THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...THROUGH 9 AM MST FRIDAY. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR AFTER SUNSET. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOWY AND SLICK ROADS, AND LIMITED VISIBILITY. EXPECT TEMPERATURES IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND A FRESH SNOW COVER FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&