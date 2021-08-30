SHEPHERD, Mont. - Shepherd students will come back to school on September 7 to some big upgrades thanks to an $11.9 million bond passed by voters in September 2019.
Superintendent Drea O'Donnell said one of the major changes will be that all of the schools will be connected.
"So, we now have all of our buildings tied together," she said. "You can move across campus and not have to go outside. Before, our library was separate, our kindergarten was separate, our elementary was separate. The only thing that was really tied together was the high school and middle school. And now, campus-wide, we're all tied together."
O'Donnell said there are new elementary classrooms for kindergarten and first grade, family and consumer science classrooms
