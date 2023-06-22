Severe Weather Possible Friday

Weather Alert

.A strong and slow-moving storm system will produce areas of heavy rain for southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The heavy rain will fall on saturated soils and may lead to flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...From 6 AM MDT this morning through late Saturday night. The potential for heavy rain ramps up as thunderstorms develop this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Street flooding is possible in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts likely to occur where thunderstorms redevelop or move slowly over one location. The rainfall combined with already saturated soils may lead to flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&