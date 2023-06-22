Severe Weather Possible Friday
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Thursday night, a trough will move through the region and trigger the development of showers and thunderstorms (10 PM - 5 AM) across northern Wyoming and southeast Montana. Some of the storms across southeast Montana could be a little on the stronger side with small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Friday, the best chances for severe storms looks to be near the MT/WY border and across the eastern half of Sheridan County, in northern Wyoming. Any supercells that develop in this area, especially between 4 PM and 10 PM, will be capable of producing very large hail to the size of tennis balls, destructive winds, and possibly a tornado.

Tags

Recommended for you