Thursday night, a trough will move through the region and trigger the development of showers and thunderstorms (10 PM - 5 AM) across northern Wyoming and southeast Montana. Some of the storms across southeast Montana could be a little on the stronger side with small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Friday, the best chances for severe storms looks to be near the MT/WY border and across the eastern half of Sheridan County, in northern Wyoming. Any supercells that develop in this area, especially between 4 PM and 10 PM, will be capable of producing very large hail to the size of tennis balls, destructive winds, and possibly a tornado.
Severe Weather Possible Friday
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Tags
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
.A strong and slow-moving storm system will produce areas of heavy rain for southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The heavy rain will fall on saturated soils and may lead to flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...From 6 AM MDT this morning through late Saturday night. The potential for heavy rain ramps up as thunderstorms develop this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Street flooding is possible in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts likely to occur where thunderstorms redevelop or move slowly over one location. The rainfall combined with already saturated soils may lead to flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Billings man killed in crash outside of Columbus
- Billings Clinic laying off several employees among "restructuring"
- Crazy Mary's hosts grand reopening
- Two citizens of Mexico convicted of trafficking methamphetamine
- Meet Maddox Perrine, the 14-year-old from Billings who tracked down Wyatt Langford's record-setting home run ball
- Couple loses pets, belongings in home struck by lightning
- Forsyth man pleaded guilty in child sexual abuse case
- Billings Parks and Rec asking City Council for a $142 million bond to improve parks and trails, and build a rec center
- Rosy, a robot, joins the serving staff at the Billings Logan International Airport food court
- Angel Horses Inc. receives community support after flooding
Videos
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.