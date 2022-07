Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA GOLDEN VALLEY MUSSELSHELL WHEATLAND IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA CARBON PARK STILLWATER SWEET GRASS YELLOWSTONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABSAROKEE, BIG TIMBER, BILLINGS, BRIDGER, COLUMBUS, HARLOWTON, JOLIET, LAVINA, LIVINGSTON, RED LODGE, ROUNDUP, AND RYEGATE.