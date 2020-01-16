Senator Jon Tester wrote a letter to the director of the FBI and the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in Washington D.C. to request an update on their efforts to find Selena Not Afraid.
Senator Tester said, "It is critically important that your agencies commit all available resources to Selena's case to ensure she is found and reunited with her family. I respectfully request an update to ensure Selena's family and the local communities are aware of where this investigation stands."
Selena Not Afraid was last seen on January 1 at a rest stop along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin. Selena is 16-years-old, 5'9 and 130-135 pounds. If you know where Selena is, please call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780.