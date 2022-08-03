Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...127...128. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Park...Stillwater...Sweet Grass Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 92 to 102 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&