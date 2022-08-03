WASHINGTON D.C.- After a battle in the Senate, The Senate moved to expand health care benefits for veterans affected by toxic burn pits.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester, who is the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee has been a fierce advocate for the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.
The final vote was 86-11.
Senator Tester delivered an emotional speech on the Senate floor last week when the bill failed, on the phone with our Bradley Warren he said he’s happy that the senate finally got it right.
“I feel a lot better today than I did last week,” Tester said immediately following the passage.
“Look, the emotions are different,” Tester said, “I’m very proud of the Senate for doing the right thing for making sure we’re doing the right thing for the men and women who serve this country.”
The senator now says the real work begins.
“We have to make sure the VA executed this bill in the way that Congress intended, and I have confidence in Secretary McDonough that he will get that done,” Tester said, “it’s going to require a lot of work and it’s going to require people working together.”
The senator attributes the victory to the people who took an active role in democracy.
We asked Senator Tester how he felt about his colleague Senator Steve Daines voting against the legislation last week.
Via email Senator Daines said:
“I was glad to vote for the ‘PACT Act’ to deliver disability and health benefits earned by Montana veterans suffering from toxic exposure that occurred during their military service,” Daines said. “In recent days, I worked to ensure the VA is held accountable for meeting the needs of these veterans while also preventing big spenders in Washington from funding unrelated programs. While I’m disappointed these improvements did not pass, the ‘PACT Act’ passed with my full support. I look forward to it becoming law in the very near future.”
Tester said he feels Daines made a mistake last week and was happy that he was given the proper information for the vote this week.
Comedian Jon Stewart was an adamant supporter of the legislation and joined forces with Senator Tester.
I asked @SenatorTester why he cares so much:He said-When he was 12 he was a VFW bugler, he says he got to know World War I & World War II veterans— that has inspired him.He adds more work needs to be done & the VA needs to execute this in the way congress intended.#Mtpol pic.twitter.com/WvHsnqXvbo— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 3, 2022