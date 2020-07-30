Montana - Montana Senator Steve Daines announced the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act that would provide a second round of COVID-19 relief checks to Montanans. Under Danies' proposal, a Montana family of four would receive an additional $600 more than under the CARES Act.
“This is about putting more money in the hands of Montana families who are struggling to get by because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Daines said. “This will increase the amount of money Montana moms and dads can receive in their direct checks for each child and other dependents including those with disabilities. Montana families are dealing with extraordinary challenges as a result of the pandemic. This will give them an extra boost during these tough times.”
The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would:
- Disburse direct payments of $1,000 for both Montana parents ($2,000 if filed jointly) and their children with social security numbers (SSNs).
- A family of four would receive $4,000. Under the CARES Act the same family of four would only receive $3,400.
- Includes eligibility for adult dependents, including those with disabilities or college students.
Read the full bill, here.