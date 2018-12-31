Musselshell County undersheriff Shawn Lesnik said a 3-year-old boy is missing after slipping into the Musselshell River.
Tracks indicate the boy fell off the edge and into the river, and then a 5-year-old girl ran along the river to try and keep eyes on him.
He has not resurfaced. The 5-year-old girl was not harmed.
Lesnik said they spent the entire day searching unsuccessfully. He added that the ice is very thick in some places and work crews are fighting frigid temperatures.
The search has been suspended for the night and will resume tomorrow morning.