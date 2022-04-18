BILLINGS, Mont -- Earlier this month, SD2’s board voted to amend the entrance, date, and age policy 2050, allowing any student up to age 20 to be enrolled in a billings public school.
This vote comes after a majority of the city rallied behind west high junior Emily Pennington, a student with down syndrome who turn 19 in July.
She is in danger of not being able to finish out her senior year because of the current age-out policy
The current policy states that no student is allowed to be enrolled in an sd2 school if their nineteenth birthday is before September tenth. The district calls this a zero tolerance policy.
In addition to raising the age limit for an enrolled student, the revised policy will also allow for students who qualify to take advantage of house bill 233.
These changes did not immediately go into effect, instead the board wants to take time to fully consider the funding and inclusivity ramifications, by invoking their three read policy.
Monday evening, SD2 is currently reading over the policy. But one trustee is asking to suspend two of the three readings and implement the modifications sooner than later, so that parents and students can enroll for next year.
The district voted and the policy is amended.