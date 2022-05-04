YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Voters said 'no' to the Billings Public Schools $1.5 million mill levy. The vote showed 62.60% against the levy, with 36.72% for the levy.
There are also unofficial results for the four contested Billings School Board seats:
BILLINGS SMD 3
SHANNON JOHNSON 46.32%
TERESA LARSEN 47.90%
BILLINGS SMD 4
CHAD NELSON 45.75%
ZACH TERAKEDIS 48.31%
BILLINGS SMD 5
KRISTEN GILFEATHER 42.94%
SCOTT MCCULLOCH 43.96%
KAYLA LADSON 6.93%
BILLINGS SMD 7
JOHN VONLANGEN 45.25%
BRIAN YATES 45.22%
