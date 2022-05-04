YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Voters said 'no' to the Billings Public Schools $1.5 million mill levy. The vote showed 62.60% against the levy, with 36.72% for the levy.

There are also unofficial results for the four contested Billings School Board seats:

BILLINGS SMD 3

SHANNON JOHNSON 46.32%

TERESA LARSEN 47.90%

 

BILLINGS SMD 4

CHAD NELSON 45.75%

ZACH TERAKEDIS 48.31%

 

BILLINGS SMD 5

KRISTEN GILFEATHER 42.94%

SCOTT MCCULLOCH 43.96%

KAYLA LADSON 6.93%

 

BILLINGS SMD 7

JOHN VONLANGEN 45.25%

BRIAN YATES 45.22%

Unofficial Yellowstone County election results are available here.

