Schools in Kentucky introduce a book vending machine

A school system in Kentucky is combining modern technology with old fashioned printed books.

Some gee-whiz computer programming, and the fun of a vending machine, are intended to get students to read. 

Students in Russellville, Kentucky can take an online quiz after they read a book. If they answer the questions correctly, they earn tokens. The tokens can then be used as vending machine currency to get a new book.

The school system calls it, "The Inchy Bookworm" program. A couple of machines have been set up in a n elementary building as well as in a high school.

The machines are being made by a company in Buffalo, New York.

The idea seems to be working with all age groups. Even the school superintendent wishes he had one back in his day.

