MUSSELSHELL COUNTY- Roundup Memorial Healthcare is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in Musselshell County.
The individual was a woman in her 70s who passed away on Wednesday, September 9.
The Central Montana Health District has notified any close contacts and all cases have been isolated.
CMHD says they are working to prevent further transmission of the virus.
First Musselshell County COVID Related Death The Central Montana Health District (CMHD) and Unified Health Command are...Posted by Roundup Memorial Healthcare on Thursday, September 10, 2020