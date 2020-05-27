The Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge usually takes place July 2, 3 and 4, but this year the rodeo is uncertain due to the coronavirus.
The Home of Champions Rodeo is a tradition stretching back 91 years, with the first rodeo held in 1929.
President of Home of Champions Rodeo Phil Nardinger said the rodeo can bring 6,000 people into and around the arena and close to 10,000 to downtown Red Lodge. He said the rodeo is a big source of revenue for area businesses.
He said, ""The economic impact is going to be in the millions if the rodeo does not happen."
Nardinger said the rodeo committee is looking at options to make the rodeo happen. They have to factor in guidelines from the State of Montana, as well as the PRCA. He said one option they are considering is possibly doing the rodeo without fans and showing it on a movie screen outside the arena, as well as showing it at area businesses.
He said, "We've gone through hail, snow, rain, wind, lightening, but we've always made it. This is just, this is just something different. We're trying to come up with every option we can. We haven't thrown in the towel yet."
Nardinger said they will have to make a decision on what to do with the rodeo by June 10, although he said the decision will most likely be made earlier.