BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police responded to a robbery at Stockman Bank Thursday.

The police responded at 9:40 am to the Stockman Bank at 1405 Grand Ave.

A suspect left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Billings Police Department says the investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

