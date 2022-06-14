Weather Alert

...Moderate flooding occuring for the following rivers in Montana... Yellowstone River at Billings affecting Yellowstone and Stillwater Counties. For the Yellowstone River...Billings. Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Do not drive around barricades. Stay away from riverbanks. Erosion makes them unstable. Water at this level will cause changes in channels. Water may appear where you do not expect it. The latest stages and forecasts for rivers and streams can be found at our web page: https://water.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 415 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Yellowstone River at Billings. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Minor flooding of several homes in Arrow Island subdivision begins. At 13.1 feet, Water flows over Cerise Road in east Billings across the river from Metra Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM MDT Tuesday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will crest at 15.1 feet early this evening and then begin to fall. The river will fall below flood stage late tomorrow afternoon. It will remain high the rest of the week. - Flood stage is 13.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 06/12/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Yellowstone River Billings 13.5 14.9 Tue 3 pm 12.2 9.9 9.6 &&