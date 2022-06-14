Road closed Vault photo

Many roads and bridges are closed due to flooding in parts of Montana.

The following are closures by county:

STILLWATER COUNTY:

Road Closures by Stillwater Road & Bridge

  • Lovers Ln at Primary 78
  • West Rosebud to Mystic Lake
  • Fiddler Creek Rd to Hwy 419
  • Nye Rd at Carters Camp going South
  • S. Stillwater River Road is open from Nye to Beehive. Closed at Beehive
  • Stillwater River Road Bridge washed out at Riddle’s Cliff
  • Spring Creek Road to North Stillwater River Road
  • Johnson Ln Road towards North Stillwater River
  • Miller Rd at North Stillwater River Rd
  • E Jack Stone Rd to North Stillwater River Rd
  • Countryman Creek Rd at Fireman’s Point

State Roads/Bridges Closed

  • Countryman Creek/Fireman’s Point Bridge over the Stillwater River
  • Miller Bridge on N Stillwater River
  • Hwy 420 Going West (Emergency Traffic Only)
  • Hwy 419 Going West (Bridge Completely Gone)
  • Ingersoll Rd flooding off Hwy 78 not passable
  • Nye Rd to the Sibanye/Stillwater Mine going south (Road is Gone)
  • Stillwater River Rd flooding over the Beehive Bridge, Bridge out at Riddle’s Cliff

Per the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office/DES

CARBON COUNTY:

  • Billings to Red Lodge HWY 212 open
  • 212 south of Red Lodge closed
  • 308 b/w Red Lodge n Belfry closed
  • 78 open from Red Lodge to MM19 – closed MM19 to MM 21 – open from MM21 to Columbus
  • 421 from Columbus to Joliet open
  • 310 open from Belfry to Rockvale – closed south of Belfry

Per Carbon Alert Facebook

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY:

  • Byam Road at the Clark’s Fork Bridge, Island Park/Cerise Rd in Lockwood, Kirby Rd in Shepherd.

Per the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office

