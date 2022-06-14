Many roads and bridges are closed due to flooding in parts of Montana.
The following are closures by county:
STILLWATER COUNTY:
Road Closures by Stillwater Road & Bridge
- Lovers Ln at Primary 78
- West Rosebud to Mystic Lake
- Fiddler Creek Rd to Hwy 419
- Nye Rd at Carters Camp going South
- S. Stillwater River Road is open from Nye to Beehive. Closed at Beehive
- Stillwater River Road Bridge washed out at Riddle’s Cliff
- Spring Creek Road to North Stillwater River Road
- Johnson Ln Road towards North Stillwater River
- Miller Rd at North Stillwater River Rd
- E Jack Stone Rd to North Stillwater River Rd
- Countryman Creek Rd at Fireman’s Point
State Roads/Bridges Closed
- Countryman Creek/Fireman’s Point Bridge over the Stillwater River
- Miller Bridge on N Stillwater River
- Hwy 420 Going West (Emergency Traffic Only)
- Hwy 419 Going West (Bridge Completely Gone)
- Ingersoll Rd flooding off Hwy 78 not passable
- Nye Rd to the Sibanye/Stillwater Mine going south (Road is Gone)
- Stillwater River Rd flooding over the Beehive Bridge, Bridge out at Riddle’s Cliff
Per the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office/DES
CARBON COUNTY:
- Billings to Red Lodge HWY 212 open
- 212 south of Red Lodge closed
- 308 b/w Red Lodge n Belfry closed
- 78 open from Red Lodge to MM19 – closed MM19 to MM 21 – open from MM21 to Columbus
- 421 from Columbus to Joliet open
- 310 open from Belfry to Rockvale – closed south of Belfry
Per Carbon Alert Facebook
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY:
- Byam Road at the Clark’s Fork Bridge, Island Park/Cerise Rd in Lockwood, Kirby Rd in Shepherd.
Per the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office