BILLINGS, Mont. - Putting a family member into hospice care can be a very emotional and delicate decision.
Former President Jimmy Carter announced earlier this week he will be receiving home hospice care.
"The family are the primary caregivers in that situation," said said Roxanne Allen, the Hospice Director for RiverStone Health.
"Then they get provided the equipment, the hospital bed, and whatever they need to feel most comfortable."
Allen has worked in hospice care for over 30 years, and said many patients need hospice care for different diagnoses.
"It's about trying to improve their quality of life," said Allen.
"People think it's just about staying at home, but there's so much more than that. Patients are encouraged to try and travel if they're able, see a loved one, or take up a hobby."
Allen said some cases for needing hospice include patients suffering with dementia, liver or kidney disease, or various forms of cancer.
Allen concluded by saying she hopes former President Carter's condition will have people take stalk of their own health, to better prepare for the future.