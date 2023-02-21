Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Temperatures will fall below zero tonight and combine with gusty winds to produce bitter cold wind chills. The cold, wet, and windy conditions will be dangerous for young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight into Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as temperatures plummet to near and below zero. Travel is strongly discouraged through Thursday morning. If you must travel, keep a survival kit with blankets, food and water in the vehicle. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&