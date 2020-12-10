The state of Montana joins Texas in Supreme Court suit to reverse Biden win

HELENA, MT- Montana, and 16 other states joined the state of Texas in asking for a reverse in President-elect Joe Biden’s projected electoral college victory.

Montana Department of Justice documents read, “Montana is urging the court to accept the case.”

The filing from Texas is asking the supreme court for permission to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, over their voting processes.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox posted this tweet to Twitter saying,

“While the odds of the U.S. Supreme Court accepting Texas’s belated lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are slim at best, the case raises important constitutional questions about the separation of powers and the integrity of mail-in ballots in those defendant states,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “For that reason, Montana and 16 other states have filed an amicus brief supporting Texas to encourage the nation’s highest court to address these concerns and bring much-needed finality to this election.”

Right now, the way the numbers sit-- Biden is projected to win the electoral college.

The electoral college will meet Monday, vote wise Biden has 36 more votes than the 270-vote needed to take the White House.

Earlier this week the Supreme Court rejected a bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification, just before that President Trump said, “Now, let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage — whether it’s a legislator or legislatures, or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court. Let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right.”

As of right now, Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition.