MONTANA- With the COVID-19 vaccination now available for kids under five, how do you go about getting your kids vaccinated?

With the new approval on the vaccine 28 million children are eligible to get vaccinated across the country. And county health departments across the treasure state have been preparing for this.

The state of Montana sits at just over 50% vaccinated whereas the state of Wyoming sets just under 40% vaccinated.

Missoula Resources:

In the city of Missoula the Health Department won’t start vaccinating kids until Monday, November 8, but the Community Medical Center, and the Missoula County Public Schools are offering appointments now for kids.

You can follow this link for appointments in Missoula.

Bozeman Resources:

In the Bozeman area we know that county pediatrician vaccination appointments are ready to book as of now.

On a side note, according to Bozeman Deaconess Health, they are having an issue with their booking system and pediatric appointments will be available soon. We will update this webcopy when you can book directly through the hospital.

You can follow this link for appointments in Bozeman.

Helena Resources:

The Lewis and Clark County Health department is advertising that children and adolescents age 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics will be held on select Tuesdays in November and December.

Appointment for 1,000 vaccinations are now available on our COVID-19 Hub for Nov. 9, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14. Each of these clinics at the Fairgrounds will be open to 1,000 individuals (2,000 total appointments).

Appointments for these clinics are open on our COVID-19 Hub.

Billings Resources:

In the Billings area, Riverstone Health has not updated its website yet with information pertaining to the vaccination of kids younger than 12. We will update this webcopy when you can book directly through the County Health Department.

You can book appointments through Albertson’s, Pharm 406, and CVS.

Great Falls Resources:

In Great Falls, their website shows the last update as 10/4/2021, the county still lists the vaccination ages +12.

You can book appointments through Albertson’s, and CVS in the Great Falls area.

Wyoming Resources:

In Wyoming, Dr. Alexia Harrist the state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH say,

“Vaccination is the best way to protect kids 5 and over from COVID-19, it can help keep kids stay in school and help them participate more safely in all sorts of activities.”

You can find COVID resources in Wyoming by following this link.