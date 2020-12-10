BILLINGS- About 17% of America's restaurants have already permanently closed this year according to CNN. The owner of a restaurant in Billings said "Business is down. You know, we're trying to survive it."
Carl Kurakawa is the owner of Juliano's Restaurant in Billings. He has owned the restaurant for 26 years. Kurakawa said the menu changes every month, with the exception of the menu being the same for January and February. This year, Kurakawa is also having to make other changes, like other businesses, due to COVID-19 health orders. Those changes include reducing the number of tables in the restaurant.
"As you've noticed, my patio is still set up," he said. "It's December. We never have it set up in December usually. But, it's still set up, so it's part of the seating."
Kurakawa added, "I've done everything I could and I'm just trying to keep the ride going. I've got some great employees over here. I'd like to keep them employed as long as I can. That's kind of my goal right now, to keep these guys employed, trudge along and see how long we can go."
Business License Clerk for the City of Billings Joanne Rindahl said so far this year, no businesses have held going-out-of-business sales. Rindahl said businesses have to have a license to hold one of those sales. She also said the number of businesses that have inactivated their business license this year is within normal.