Researchers at St. Andrews University in Scotland believe seals can accurately copy human speech.
The researchers found that grey seals can imitate human words and songs.
The video above includes a seal's rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."
Three trained seals imitated several songs and words.
Professors said the research gives them a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and language development.
They also said the seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they could train their vocal tracts the same way as people.