Researchers at St. Andrews University in Scotland believe seals can accurately copy human speech.

The researchers found that grey seals can imitate human words and songs.

The video above includes a seal's rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."

Three trained seals imitated several songs and words.

Professors said the research gives them a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and language development.

They also said the seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they could train their vocal tracts the same way as people.

