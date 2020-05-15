BILLINGS- An attempted traffic stop led to a Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office cruiser being damaged Thursday night.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder tells us a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a car that was reportedly driving erratically and running red lights.

The car drove through an alley, and as the deputy approached from the other end, the car drove towards him and hit the cruiser, causing minor damage before fleeing.

Sheriff Linder says the deputy did not pursue the car because they were in the downtown area.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect vehicle drove by the area while the first crash was being investigated.

Another deputy attempted a traffic stop and a short pursuit, which was terminated.

A short time later, the original deputy spotted the car again going into an alley.

When the deputy attempted another traffic stop, the driver of the car put it in reverse and rammed into the patrol car a second time.

After ramming the patrol car, the diver fled the area and attempted to cross a median, the car becoming disabled.

The driver, identified as Charlie Bellrock, 18, then ran away on foot before she was apprehended and arrested. Bellrock was taken to jail, processed for driving under the influence, and charged with felony criminal endangerment.

Two juveniles who were in the car were transported to the hospital to be checked out before being released to family members.

Sheriff Linder says the deputy was not injured, and the condition of the two juveniles is currently unknown.