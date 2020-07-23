BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are confirming the fourteenth COVID-19 death at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings Thursday.

A man in his 70s died due to COVID-19 at the facility Wednesday, according to a release from RiverStone Health.

RiverStone Health will not share any more information in respect for the privacy of the man and his family.

RiverStone Health says 96 people, 56 residents and 40 employees, at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

“The harsh reality of the increasing number of deaths in this senior care residence is heartbreaking, but our pain is nothing compared to every family member who has lost someone to this tragic disease. We wish everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19 comfort and peace as they mourn loved ones,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO said in the release.

RiverStone Health says this death is counted in state's COVID-19 tracking map Thursday. So far, there have been 14 COVID-19 deaths at the facility since July 6.