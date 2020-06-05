CHEYENNE- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon instructed state agencies to immediately take action to further reduce spending and prepare for deeper cuts in the coming months.

A release from Gordon says the instruction is in response to Wyoming’s significant revenue shortfalls.

Agencies are required by the reduction plan to prepare for more drastic scenarios and be proactive since the revenue situation could worsen.

Gordon is building a broad response plan to address the budget crisis the release says, and he has outlined a phased plan to be coordinated closely with the legislative branch.

State agency directors are required to identify and explain programs to eliminate by July 1, along with the consequences of those proposals.

The release says the cuts will likely lead to some employees losing their jobs, and Gordon asked agencies to consider salary reductions, furloughs, reductions in benefits and other options.

“The subsequent step involves preparing for the unknown, with each agency building flexible approaches that are responsive to updated revenue forecasts that will be issued by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) in July and October,” the release goes on to say.