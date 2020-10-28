CHEYENNE, Wyo.- A series of recommendations on how to manage invasive plant species in Wyoming was released in a final report by Governor Mark Gordon’s Invasive Species Initiative.

A release from the governor’s office says the recommendations could help Wyoming become a leader in combating invasive species.

Recommendations in the report include developing assessments, improving collaboration with federal partners and exploring revisions to the funding model for invasive species management in the state.

“Completion of this report has been challenged on multiple fronts,” Governor Gordon said. “The teams were hindered by multiple large storms last year, making meeting in-person nearly impossible. Then in early 2020, COVID-19 impacted the ability for the teams to meet again. Nevertheless, the group delivered a product that can serve as a launchpad for future discussions and I am extremely appreciative of their efforts during these challenging times”

Experts in the field of terrestrial invasive plants worked together to create the report, the group being divided into policy and technical teams that included local, state and federal government representatives, private citizens representing industry and agricultural groups, as well as scientists and practitioners.

Policy Team members included Steve Meadows (chair), Wyatt Agar, Brian Boner, Jacque Buchanan, Josh Coursey, Jessica Crowder, John Elliot, Jack Engstrom, Colleen Faber, Jamie Flitner, Slade Franklin, Rob Hendry, Mark Hogan, Matt Hoobler, Astrid Martinez and Tom Walters.

The Technical Team included Justin Derner (chair), Bob Budd, Ben Bump, Todd Caltrider, Justin Caudill, Scott Gamo, Lindy Garner, Ken Henke, Brian Jensen, Julie Kraft, Rod Litzel, Brian Mealor, Dwayne Rice, Dan Tekiela, Amanda Thimmayya and Mahonri Williams.

Copies of the report were distributed to Weed and Pest Districts, federal agencies and the Legislature.

You can read the final report here.