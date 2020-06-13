CODY Wyo.- A wildfire fire was reported about 30 miles west of Cody Saturday afternoon.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire is estimated to be 250 acres as of an overflight at 4:00 pm.

Three U.S. Forest Service engines, three Bureau of Land Management engines, and Park County Fire resources are on scene, and multiple aerial resources and additional ground resources have been ordered and are en route.

Bill Cody Ranch and Rimrock Dude Ranch have been evacuated by the Park County Homeland Security Office and Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.