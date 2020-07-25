BILLINGS- The Billings Police Department responded to a stabbing early Saturday morning.
According to the police department, the stabbing happened at Shooters Sports Bar Grill & Casino, 1600 Avenue D, at 1:41 am Saturday, July 25.
Two men were transported by AMR for injuries from the assault. The severity of injuries is currently unknown.
BPD says the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
