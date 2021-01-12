HELENA - Montana Right Now reached out to the state of Montana after the FBI's warning of planned armed protests at state capitols nationwide on the days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.
The following is a statement we received from the Montana Department of Administration on behalf of the Montana General Services Department:
"Our security team is actively monitoring the situation. We are working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to address any potential issues if they arise here at the Montana State Capitol.
While we do not comment on specific security measures, we have increased the law enforcement presence to ensure the safety of everyone at the Capitol Complex."