CHEYENNE- A proclamation convening a special session of the Wyoming Legislature to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic has been signed by Governor Mark Gordon.

“In these unprecedented times, the legislative and executive branches must work together to best protect lives and livelihoods,” Governor Gordon said in a release. “For this session, I have asked for our Legislature’s assistance in determining how best we can use these federal dollars to meet the challenges our state is facing in both the short and long term.”

The special session starts on May 15 and will be conducted electronically.

According to Governor Gordon’s proclamatoin, the following will be considered during the session:

Appropriating the federal funds available from the United States government to assist states, political subdivisions, and impacted businesses and individuals in addressing issues raised by the COVID-19 emergency and issues caused by steps taken to abate the emergency.

Amending and creating programs to be administered by the state for the purpose of helping businesses and residents impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

Providing assistance to certain Wyoming businesses and residents negatively affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

Providing state budgetary flexibility, retention and transfer of funds to prepare state and local governments for the public health emergency and resulting economic devastation.

A live stream of the House, Senate and any potential joint conference committees will be available on the Legislature’s website here.

The capitol will not be open to the public duirng the special session due to social distancing guidelines.

A copy of the bills that will be considered during the special session will be posted on the Wyoming Legislature’s website before the session starts.