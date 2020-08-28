BILLINGS - Shodair Children's Hospital is offering a $10,000 scholarship, encouraging students to participate in their annual suicide prevention awareness by sharing heartening messages in September.

Shodair says in a release they are encouraging middle school and high school students to participate in creating positive messages towards Montanans who are experiencing challenges with mental health and suicidal thoughts amid the pandemic. Students may submit their piece under four categories: written, video, visual and judge’s choice.

In partnership with several businesses and news organizations throughout the state, Shodair is offering $10,000 in scholarships.

Shodair Children's Hospital says the theme is: COVID 19 has us all wearing masks, but many of us are wearing a different kind of mask. What kind of mask are you hiding behind and what can we do to help others remove any shame associated with mental illness?

“Youth suicide rates in Montana are nearly double the national average and we want to do all we can to change that,” Craig Aasved, CEO of Shodair Children’s Hospital, said in a release. “One first step in suicide prevention and breaking down stigma is creating a safe place for conversations and a platform for young people to share their story. This contest is yet another way we are continuing to meet our mission, “To heal, help, and inspire hope” with the continued help from our stakeholders. Stigmas prevent people from seeking the help they need, so if we can empower Montana’s youth to speak up, then we’ve done our job.”

The event is simultaneously taking place with September’s National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and Shodair says this is a good opportunity to encourage young Montanans in reducing stigmas surrounding mental health issues.

“As mental health concerns rise with the increased need for social distancing during this pandemic, calling on our credit unions to enact the Credit Union Philosophy of “People Helping People” has never felt more important,” said Tracie Kenyon, president and CEO of Montana’s Credit Unions. “Our Montana youth need to know that they are not alone, and we are proud to join Shodair’s efforts to provide hope and uplift our community to fight this epidemic affecting our young people in Montana.”

Shodair says students between the ages of 13 to 18 enrolled in a public school, private school or home school in the state may qualify. Applications are due Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 MDT. Shodair says a panel of judges will review submissions and judge them based on the message's strength, the piece's effectiveness and creativity. Shodair will announce scholarship winners Sept. 27.