CHEYENNE Wyo.- Following the announcement that Trump officials have ended gray wolf protections across most of the U.S. Senator Mike Enzi released the following statement in a press release:

“Delisting the gray wolf has been a long and bumpy road, but I think everyone should take pride in this announcement today,” Enzi said. “States like Wyoming have shown they are able to effectively manage the gray wolf. It is important to remember that the purpose of the Endangered Species Act is to get to this point, where a species is fully recovered. I am hopeful that even more species in the future will be able to reach this milestone.”