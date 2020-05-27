BILLINGS- Summer gatherings this year in the Treasure State will look a little different to reduce the risk of the transmission of COVID-19.

Group events are permitted under phase two of Governor Steve Bullock’s reopening plan as long as sanitation precautions are taken and if a six-foot distance can be kept between people who don’t live in the same household.

RiverStone Health is offering guidance for event planners and venues organizing large events like weddings, rodeos, street fairs, sports competitions and more.

RiverStone Health says people organizing large events should consider the following safety factors:

Number of people attending.

Spacing of seating and tables.

Whether food and drinks will be served and how they will be served.

What activities are planned.

Sanitation before, during and after the event, including hand washing or hand sanitizing stations.

Communicating in advance with guests and participants to stay home if they are ill and to respect physical distancing if they attend.

Training paid and volunteer staff on proper hygiene and distancing.

A checklist is available on RiverStone Health’s website for people to learn how to lower the risk of your event under the Coronavirus Yellowstone County Reopening Guidance.

Event planners can also fill out a brief form for specific recommendations to help make your event safer.

Plans for large events in Yellowstone County will be reviewed and provided safety recommendations by RiverStone Health.

You can email the event form to events@riverstonehealth.org. If you have questions, you can call the RiverStone Health Public Health Information Line at 406-651-6415.