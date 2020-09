Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BILLINGS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, STRONG GUSTY WINDS, AND WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR AND NEW FIRE STARTS. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONES...274...284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. IN SOUTHEAST MT FIRE ZONES...130...131...132. IN SOUTHEAST MT AND NORTHWEST SD FIRE ZONE...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN NORTHWEST SD...HARDING. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHEAST MT...CARTER...CUSTER...FALLON...POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD...TREASURE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * COLD FRONT: COLD FRONT PASSAGE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING BRINGING A STRONG WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH. * WIND: WEST TO NORTHWEST GUSTS 20-30 MPH. * HUMIDITY: AROUND 10 PERCENT IN THE AFTERNOON. * TEMPERATURES: HIGHS 95-100 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&