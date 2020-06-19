BILLINGS- Public feedback is being sought for six potential alternatives to the downtown Billings traffic system.

The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public input for the alternatives that will be used to steer future planning efforts.

A release from MPO says the alternatives to the downtown Billings traffic system were identified by a recent traffic study.

The feasible alternatives being posed for public consideration from the release include:

North and South One-Way to Two-Way Conversions – Converts remaining north and south one-way streets between Division Street and 24th Street to two-way operation and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.

2nd Avenue N & 3rd Avenue N One-Way to Two-Way Conversions – Converts the one-way segments of 2nd Avenue N and 3rd Avenue N between Division Street and 22nd Street to two-way operation and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.

Montana Avenue Road Diet (Division Street to 18th Street) – Reduces Montana Avenue from three lanes to two lanes from Division Street to 18th Street, provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan, and maximizes on-street parking.

6th Avenue N Road Diet (Main Street to North 13th Street) – Reduces 6th Avenue N from five lanes to four lanes from Main Street to 13th Street and provides a potential bicycle facility consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.

13th Street Road Diet between 6th Avenue North and 1st Avenue North – Converts 13th Street to a two-lane roadway with or without a center turn lane and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.

Broadway Street Seasonal Closure – Creates a festival street by seasonally closing Broadway Street to vehicles between 1st Avenue N and 2nd Avenue.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the online survey available here.

MPO’s release says the site offers the opportunity to provide specific feedback on the proposed alternatives through an online survey, a budgeting tool to help prioritize how funds are allocated and a digital bulletin board for other thoughts and perspectives. A link to the full Downtown Billings Traffic Study document and general project information are also available.

Findings following the public participation will be documented in a report and presented to the MPO and community leaders.

Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling (406) 869-6329.