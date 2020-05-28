BILLINGS- Studio Soul, a local dance crew, is performing a Swords Park on Friday to raise awareness for brain and other cancers as well as to say thank you to health care workers for their COVID-19 response.

The performance will be in Swords Parks on Billings Rims overlooking the Billings Clinic Center at 11:00 am Friday, May 29.

A release from the Billings Clinic says the crew has close personal experience with cancer and has been planning a performance for months to raise awareness.

The Rims was chosen to ensure social distancing for themselves and spectators.

Studio Soul will perform “Never Give Up” and Stand By You.”