MSUB to hold 2021 graduation ceremony in-person

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings announced they will hold two in-person spring graduation ceremonies May 1 at MetraPark in Billings.

MSUB will have two separate ceremonies in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The first will begin at 10 a.m. for city college and the college of liberal arts & social sciences. The second will begin at 2 p.m. for colleges of business, education, and health professions and science.

All graduates and people coming to the ceremony must wear face masks to the event.

Tickets must be reserved ahead of the ceremony to reduce spreading the virus. MSUB wrote in a release tickets are free and there is no maximum number of people who can go. Each group will sit together in pods distanced from other groups.

“Commencement is a time to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of our students, and we will be identifying student keynote speakers for each ceremony instead of bringing in an external speaker. We know it was very difficult for our graduates and their loved one’s last year to not have an in-person commencement, and we want to make it extra special for our graduates this year,” MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said in a release from MSUB. “Our graduates from 2019 and 2020 who did not have the opportunity to attend in-person commencement due to the pandemic are welcome to attend our in-person spring ceremony, and I hope as many as possible can.”

2020 and 2019 MSUB graduates wanting to participate in 2021 spring commencement must email registrar@msubillings.edu or call (406)657-2158.

MSUB wrote in their release they will live stream the event for those who cannot go.