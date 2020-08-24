BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings is seeking input from the community Thursday as they search for a new chancellor.

MSUB will hold a meeting asking the community how they interpret MSUB's next leader based on experience, qualities and vision. MSUB is holding three meetings Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Glacier Room at the Student Union Building. MSUB says in a release they will further explain and answer questions on the search timeframe and all-around process in hiring a new chancellor.

MSUB says they will post a webpage where community members can send in their written input throughout the hiring process, or they can email them to MSUBChancellorSearch@msubillings.edu.

Brock Tessman, Montana University System Deputy Commissioner for Academic, Research, and Student Affairs, will lead the Search Advisory Committee. MSUB says they will announce the rest of the members of the committee later this week.