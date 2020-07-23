BILLINGS - The Montana State University Billings chancellor announced Thursday he is resigning from his position effective Aug. 4 to attend to a critical medical condition.

“I am deeply saddened to leave MSUB under these circumstances. We have accomplished a lot since I came on board and look forward to seeing the university continue to grow,” MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman said in a release. “I will miss MSUB terribly — especially our students. One perk of my job was that I got to know our incredible students and learn their unique backgrounds and stories. Our students are what makes MSUB such an incredible institution.”

A release from MSUB says Edelman began his position as MSUB chancellor in April 2018, and became notable for work in veteran activism "leading a successful fundraising campaign for the Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building and guiding the campus through a strategic program alignment process."

The Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education will be teaming up with Montana State University to create a changeover plan for the chancellor's position.

"I want to thank Chancellor Edelman for all he's done for MSUB and we understand this was not an easy decision for him," Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said in the release. "All of us in the university system wish Chancellor Edelman the very best as he deals with his health issues. We will work to make this a smooth transition for the campus."

MSU President Waded Cruzado also left a message to Edelman applauding him for his works.

“Chancellor Edelman’s heart was with the students, always. You could see it from the very first time you met him,” Cruzado said in the release. “This was a very difficult decision for him and his family. We are all wishing him the very best and will work to build on the progress he has made at MSUB.”